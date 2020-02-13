Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

arcognizance.com has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

Download PDF Sample of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/242388

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2017 is about 80.15%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 94%

China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28.66% and 24.65% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the automotive aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 14700 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Brief about Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Report with TOC @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-automotive-aluminum-alloy-wheels-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Zhejiang Jinfei

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

CITIC Dicastal

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Alcoa

Superior Industries

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Enkei Wheels

Accuride

Topy Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Casting

Forging

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/242388

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Forecast (2019-2024)



To Check Discount of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/242388

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]