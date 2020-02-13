Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market – Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook -2025-Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive LLP, Analog Devices Inc

An automotive oxygen sensor is used to measure the concentration of oxygen in the exhaust gas of an internal combustion engine in an automobile. The amount of oxygen in the exhaust gas is a good indicator of the combustion efficiency of an engine and is also the best place to monitor the air-to-fuel ratio. An oxygen sensor check whether the air-to-fuel ratio is lean or rich, and it dynamically adjusts the air-fuel ratio so that the catalytic converter can work optimally. It also determines whether the catalytic converter is functioning properly or not. Oxygen sensors are used to measure respiration or production of oxygen. Oxygen sensors are utilized in oxygen analyzers, which are extensively employed in medical applications such as anesthesia monitors, respirators, and oxygen concentrators. Furthermore, oxygen sensors make modern electronic fuel injection and emission control possible.

The life of vehicle is depends on its powertrain system. An oxygen sensor checks the air-to-fuel ratio and exhaust, which helps increase the life of the vehicle by maintaining the health of the powertrain system. Consumer demand for vehicles with advanced features and technology has witnessed an increase in demand due to improved standard of living. Moreover, increasing urbanization and rising population has fueled the need for environmentally suitable conveyance facilities, as the climatic conditions in cities are not good and pollution due to vehicle is rising consistently. Stringent norms imposed globally by regulatory bodies on carbon emissions of automobiles are anticipated to propel the demand for automotive oxygen sensors. An automotive oxygen sensor is located in the powertrain system and exhaust, which has varying operating temperature range. Therefore, in case of damage, replacement is a big issue.

The automotive oxygen sensor market can be segmented based on vehicle type, oxygen sensor type, technology, sales channel, and geography.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive oxygen sensor market can be classified into passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs). The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPVs), and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into lightweight commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

In terms of type, the automotive oxygen sensor market can be segregated into Zirconia sensor, Wideband Zirconia sensor, and Titania sensor. Zirconia (Zirconium dioxide) is based on solid-state electrochemical fuel cell. It consists of two electrodes which provide the output voltage, gives corresponding amount of oxygen in exhaust as compared to the atmosphere. It also provides a response to the ECU, which ultimately provides the air-to-fuel ratio. A wideband zirconia sensor is similar to the zirconia sensor; however, it has variations in the band (potential difference) of zirconia sensor. It consists of a feedback loop, which controls the gas pump current, and the gas pump current directly provides the oxygen content in the exhaust. The titania sensor is made of ceramic titania (titanium oxide). It doesn’t generate its own voltage but it provides the amount of oxygen in the exhaust through electric resistance.

Based on technology, the automotive oxygen sensor market is segmented into zirconia, galvanic, infrared, ultrasonic, and laser technology. Zirconia technology utilizes the potential difference between the two electrodes made of zirconium oxide. Galvanic technology employs electrochemical cells to get the voltage.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive oxygen sensor can be segregated into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. There are large number of global key players in the production of the oxygen sensor. Most consumers prefer local manufacturers in order to replace the oxygen sensor, which reduces the replacement cost. The aftermarket segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the automotive oxygen sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive oxygen sensor market, due to the high adoption rate of automotive oxygen sensors and the booming automotive sector leading to an increased production of vehicles with automotive oxygen sensors, especially in China and India.

Key players operating in the automotive oxygen sensor market are Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive LLP, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, NGK Spark Plugs, and STMicroelectronics.