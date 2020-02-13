Automotive Spoiler Market: Expected to expand owing to the increase in demand for high-performance sports cars

The spoiler is aerodynamic device which is used in vehicles to reduce unwanted air movement across a car body. The need to increase fuel efficiency, enhance braking stability, maintain traction, and create a stylish appearance in automobiles are the key drivers of the automotive spoiler market. Rise in demand for supercars is expected to boost the automotive spoiler market. The supercar market is expected to expand owing to the increase in demand for high-performance sports cars in the global automotive market.

The automotive industry has witnessed significant demand for supercars from the manufacturers of race cars such as Ferrari, Porsche, Automobili Lamborghini, and Bugatti, that has led to rise in volume sales of these machines. Additionally, the development and integration of performance enhancing systems and active aerodynamics are propelling the global supercar market. This, in turn, is expected to augment the demand for automotive spoiler in the global market. However, High cost is associated with spoiler is likely to hamper the spoiler market.

The global automotive spoiler market can be segmented based on material, type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the spoiler market can be divided into ABS plastic, fiberglass, and one other segments. Increasing preference for carbon fiber rear spoiler is projected to propel the automotive spoiler market during the forecast period.

Carbon fiber is being increasingly utilized in new applications in various industries as a replacement for metal due to its advantages such as higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and workability. In the automotive industry, carbon fiber has been adopted for applications wherein reduction of weight plays a crucial role. Usage of carbon fiber is promoted by emission control regulations, which demand for reduction in consumption of fuel by vehicles. However, the high cost of carbon fiber has limited its usage to luxury cars and supercars, in which it is being increasingly adopted for performance enhancement.

Based on vehicle, the automotive spoiler market can be classified into hatchback, and others segment. The SUV segment is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in income and significant changes in the average amount of money spent on vehicles for personal usage. Based on type, the spoiler market can be segmented into front spoiler, lighted spoiler, pedestal spoiler, roof spoiler, and others. The pedestal spoiler is popular for aerodynamic function, which is installed on the vehicle’s trunk. It improves stability of the vehicle and modifies the look of the car.

In terms of geography, the global automotive spoiler market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a significant share of the spoiler market. High adoption of rear spoiler in the region can be ascribed to the increased demand for supercars and a strong car racing culture. The U.S. is a key contributor to the spoiler market in North America. The country witnessed a rise in demand for supercars owing to the growth in population of baby boomers.

Key players operating in the global automotive spoiler market include Aisin Seiki Co., Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co., LTD., INOAC CORPORATION, Plastic Omnium, , KREMANN UND ESSER GmbH & Co. KG, and DAR Spoilers.