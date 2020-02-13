Bioactive Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Bioactive Materials Market (by material types (glass, glass-ceramic, composite), application (surgery, dentistry, bio-engineering)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of bioactive materials. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure bioactive materials cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential bioactive materials growth factors. According to the report, the global bioactive materials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bioactive materials are the material that is used to induce a response in the biological system by concentrating on the bio-inductive activity. The bioactive material is defined as a material that induces a response from living tissue, organisms or cell such as the formation of hydroxyapatite. They directly act on vital tissues and promotes tissue healing and repair and maintain pulp vitality. Bioactive materials have a combination of physicochemical properties so they are most suitable for the replacement of human body tissues and are biologically inert. The bioactive materials, including bioactive glasses, bioactive glass-ceramics, bioactive calcium phosphate ceramics, and bioactive composites.

Bioactive Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints

The bioactive materials are plays a significant role in the biomedical industry as it is used in the variety of applications including artificial organs, drug delivery systems, nanomedicine, bio-sensors, and many others. The growing demand of bioactive materials in tissue replacement surgeries is strengthening the growth of bioactive materials across the globe. Bioactive materials are increasingly used for bone and joint substitution and in the repair and regeneration of bone defects.

In addition, the rapidly growing healthcare industry and demand for advanced materials from the orthopedic sectors are likely to boost the growth of bioactive materials. The factors such as growing geriatric populations, rising organ failure, and replacement procedures and growing applications of bioactive materials in dental care & antibacterial products are anticipated to contribute to the growth of bioactive materials.

However, the high cost of bioactive materials Confines the growth of the bioactive materials market. Moreover, the ongoing technological innovations and the advancements in the bioactive materials are projected to create various growth opportunities in the bioactive materials market over the forecast period.

North America Prevail the Market of Bioactive Materials Followed by Europe

Among the geographies, North America Prevail the market of bioactive materials followed by Europe. The developed healthcare infrastructures, high adoption of new healthcare technologies are the factors driving the growth of the bioactive minerals market in the North America region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the bioactive materials market owing to the growing healthcare expenditure, and the growing geriatric population.

Bioactive Materials Market: Segmentation

The report on the global bioactive materials market covers segments such as material types and applications. On the basis of material types, the global bioactive materials market is categorized into glass, glass-ceramic, composite and others. On the basis of application the global bioactive materials market is categorized into surgery, dentistry, bio-engineering, and others.

Bioactive Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bioactive materials market such as Biomatlante, Arthrex Inc, Pulpdent Corporation, Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy, Lasak s.r.o, Zimmer Holdings Inc, Medtronic Inc, Stryker Corporation, AAP implantate and DePuy Synthes.

