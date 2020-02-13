Biogas Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Biogas Market (by feedstock (agricultural waste, industrial residues, municipal sewage waste, and landfill gases), application (generation of electricity, generation of transportation fuels, and generation of heat)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of biogas. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure biogas cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential biogas growth factors. According to the report, the global biogas market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Biogas is a clean and biological renewable energy fuel derived from organic wastes such as agricultural residues, wastes from households and industries and municipal solid wastes. It can be also used for the generation of power and the high-quality digestate as a fertilizer for domestic as well as commercial purposes. It is an effective alternative to the use of fossil fuels.

In recent years, the rise in population and increasing energy needs has resulted in an increase in demand for a sustainable source of fuel. Growing environmental concerns and increasing stringent regulations on waste disposal acts as a major driving force for the growth of the biogas market. It is a practical solution for controlling the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and a significant cost-effective alternative to the growing energy crisis.

Furthermore, the growing awareness about renewable energy sources and the government concerns about the rise in population and landfill sites also adds to the growth of waste derived biogas market. However, the growth of other renewable sectors and the limited awareness about the benefits of biogas hinders the growth of the biogas market. Moreover, the abundant availability of carbonaceous waste and the extinction of fossil fuels create opportunities for the growth of the biogas market of the forecast period.

North American Region Holds the Largest Share in the Biogas Market

By geography, the North American region holds the largest share in the biogas market owing to the strict government regulation on the emission of greenhouse gases. Europe is one of the fastest-growing biogas market owing to its stringent government policies and incentives that encourage the growth of the biogas market. In addition, Asia Pacific countries like India, China, and Japan are expected to gain rapid development in the global biogas market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global biogas market covers segments such as feedstock and application. On the basis of feedstock, the global biogas market is categorized into agricultural waste, industrial residues, municipal sewage waste, and landfill gases. On the basis of application, the global biogas market is categorized into the generation of electricity, generation of transportation fuels, and generation of heat.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biogas market such as Bekon, Synergy Biogas, Clarke Energy, CH Four Biogas, Cargill, Inc., Cirmac, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, CHEVRON Energy Solutions, and AAT GmbH & Co.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global biogas market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the biogas market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the biogas market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the biogas market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.