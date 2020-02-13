BIOSTIMULANTS 2019 OVERVIEW : AT A CAGR OF 12.8% BY 2025 | Global Status Details – Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast | Market Leaders and KeyPlayers

Press Release – 08 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Biostimulants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

– Global Biostimulants Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for biostimulants at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biostimulants market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for biostimulants during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the biostimulants market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biostimulants market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the biostimulants market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the estimated market size of biostimulants for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of biostimulants has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, application, and regional segments of biostimulants market. Market size and forecast for each major product and application have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

– Global Biostimulants Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global biostimulants market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biostimulants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The global biostimulants market to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$5.93 bn by 2025 from US$20.05 bn in 2016.

– Global Biostimulants Market: Competitive Analysis

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biostimulants market. Key players in the biostimulants market include Agrinos, Biolchim S.p.A., Valagro, Syngenta, Novozyme, Kelpgrow, Agriculture Solutions Inc., Premier Tech Ltd., Agricen, Koppert Biological Systems, Italpollina spa, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

– Global Biostimulants Market: Growth Drivers

The market for biostimulants is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly agro products. Industrialization has led to urbanization, which has resulted in migration to cities. This has significantly changed the present urban landscape and which has led to lack of cultivable land. Moreover, demand for food is increasing day-by-day, and the yield and production of crops is declining.

Consequently, crop producers, to increase the per hectare crop yield and to meet the food demand of the rising population, are more dependent on chemical pesticides, which in the long run have significant negative effects on the environment and living beings including humans. An eco-friendly crop production is essentially required in the present scenario. Biostimulants are non-toxic and eco-friendly and offer a powerful tool in the creation of sustainable agricultural products.

– Global Biostimulants Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, European Biostimulant Industry Council (EBIC), Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO), Biostimulant Coalition, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The biostimulants market has been segmented as follows:

– Global Biostimulants Market: By Product

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Amino acids

Microbial stimulant

Seaweed

Vitamins

Biorationals (Minerals, etc.)?

– Global Biostimulants Market: By Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & grains

Fruits & vegetables

Others (Nursery, Turf etc.)

Global Biostimulants Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

– North America US Canada



– Europe Germany France Russia Spain CIS Greece Ukraine Italy Serbia Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Indonesia Vietnam Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



– Middle East & Africa South Africa Iran Israel Nigeria Morocco Saudi Arabia Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



– Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



