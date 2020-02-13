BRAIN CANCER: EPIDEMIOLOGY 2019 : five-year diagnosed prevalent cases and Forecast in 8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China

Press Release – 08 Feb 2019

Research and Development News —

. .

Latest Update “Brain Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

Primary brain cancer is defined as a malignant neoplasm that originates in the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain and spinal cord, including the brain stem. The type and severity of a brain tumor is defined by the cells from which the tumor originated, as well as by the proliferative potential of the abnormal growth. Only malignant tumors are designated as cancer. Primary brain tumors are those that start in the brain and may, in time, migrate elsewhere in the body, while metastatic brain tumors are those that start elsewhere in the body and migrate to the brain or other parts of the CNS.

Epidemiologists provide a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer by age and sex, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of brain cancer, the diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer by type, and the diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer with associated biomarkers.

In the 8MM, Epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer will increase from 119,717 cases in 2017 to 151,067 cases in 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.62%. The five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of brain cancer are also expected to increase from 220,839 cases in 2017 to 262,409 cases in 2027, at an AGR of 1.88% in the same time period.

“Scope”

– The brain cancer Epidemiology Forecast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends brain cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer; five-year diagnosed prevalent cases; diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer type; and diagnosed incident cases of brain cancer with associated biomarkers.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1944809

‘ ‘

– The brain cancer epidemiology forecast report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Forecast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent, and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

“Reasons to buy”

The Brain Cancer Epidemiology Forecast report will allow you to –



– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global brain cancer market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global brain cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for brain cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



– Understand magnitude of brain cancer population by associated biomarkers.

2.2 Upcoming Reports 7

3 Epidemiology 8



3.1 Disease Background 8

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities 9

3.3 Global and Historical Trends 10

3.4 Forecast Methodology 11

3.4.1 Sources 12

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods 14

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Brain Cancer (2017-2027) 18

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer 18

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer 19

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer 20

3.5.4 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer 21

3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer by Type 23

3.6 Discussion 23

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight 23

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis 24

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis 25

4 Appendix 26



4.1 Bibliography 26

4.2 About the Authors 29

4.2.1 Epidemiologist 29

4.2.2 Reviewers 29

. .

– For Other Requirement and Enquiry_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1944809

‘ ‘

4.4 Contact Us 31

4.5 Disclaimer 31

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Description of Brain Cancer Types 9

1.2 List of Figures



Figure 1: 8MM, Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017 and 2027 5

Figure 2: 8MM, Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017 and 2027 6

Figure 3: 8MM, Age-Standardized Diagnosed Incidence of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017 11

Figure 4: Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer 12

Figure 5: Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast the Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer 13

Figure 6: Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer by Type 14

Figure 7: 8MM, Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017 19

Figure 8: 8MM, Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, 2017, N 20

Figure 9: 8MM, Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017 21

Figure 10: 8MM, Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Brain Cancer, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017 22

Figure 11: 8MM, Diagnosed Incident Cases of Brain Cancer by Type, Men and Women, All Ages, 2017, N 23

Continue…..

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_https://www.researchmoz.us/brain-cancer-epidemiology-forecast-to-2027-report.html/toc

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–