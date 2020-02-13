Cargo Handling Equipment Market to reach USD 28 billion by 2025

Cargo Handling Equipment Market valued approximately USD 20.54 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.50 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The efforts toward cargo equipment automation, high demand for electric and hybrid equipment to achieve low emissions and fuel consumption, and increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market for cargo handling equipment during the forecast period.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Kalmar, Konecranes, Hyster, Toyota industries, Sany, Terex, Kion group , Mitsubshi, Liebherr. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment:

§ Conveyer

§ Forklift Truck

§ Aviation Dolly

§ Pallet Jack

§ AGV

§ Crane

§ RTG

§ Loader

§ Stracker

§ Straddle Carrier

§ Terminal Tractor

By Application:

§ Air Cargo

§ Marine Cargo

§ Land Cargo

By Propulsion

§ Diesel

§ Electric

§ Other Propulsion Type

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2015

Base year  2016

Forecast period  2017 to 2025

Target Audience of the Cargo Handling Equipment Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors