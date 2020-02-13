Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Market Is Thriving Worldwide? Key Players Involved in the Study: Intel, Lattice, Semiconductor, Microchip Technology (Atmel), XILINX, Cypress Semiconductor, Siligo, Uolveic
Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Market
A CPLD is a PLD with complexity between programmable array logic and FPGAs, having the architectural features of both. It comes with completely programmable AND/OR arrays and macrocells. The macrocells form the main building blocks of the device, and the AND/OR arrays are reprogrammable and responsible for performing various logic functions.
APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the programmable logic controller market throughout the forecast period. The market’s steady growth in this region will mainly account to the growing industrialization and the adoption of devices integrated with PALs and FPGAs.
The global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel (Altera)
Lattice Semiconductor
Microchip Technology (Atmel)
XILINX
Cypress Semiconductor
Siligo
Uolveic
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SMT/SMD CPLD
Through Hole CPLD
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Data Computing
Industrial
Telecom
Others
Table of Contents
1 Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD)
1.2 Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 SMT/SMD CPLD
1.2.3 Through Hole CPLD
1.3 Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Data Computing
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Telecom
1.3.7 Others
2 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production
3.4.1 North America Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production
3.5.1 Europe Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Consumption (2014-2019)
….
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
…. Continued…
