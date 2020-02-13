Data Converter Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2023

The growth of this market is fueled by the rising demand for test and measurement solutions by end users, growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications, increasing adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition systems, and developments in the data converter ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, contracts, agreements, and collaborations.

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in detail so that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the customer receives the top quality information about the Data Converter Market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Cirrus Logic

Intersil (Renesas)

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Digital-to-Analog Converters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Test and Measurement

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Data Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Among all types in the data converter, the market for analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The rising demand for high-resolution images have led to the adoption of ADCs, which provides precise and flexible conversion, along with the additional and often critical details about a set of data; the demand for the ADCs would continue to raise competitive situations in the market, which, in turn, is likely to lead to further innovations in the data converter.

The market for high-speed data converters is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The demand for high-speed data converters would be driven by the evolution of wireless communication networks. For instance, the 5G wireless communications technology is developing rapidly and is expected to start rolling out globally by 2020. For advanced high-performance communication applications, network infrastructure manufacturers need to develop a high-speed lag-free solution, which results in the increased demand for high-speed data converters.

The worldwide market for Data Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

