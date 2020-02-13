Denture Adhesives Market Growth Rate and Share Analysis 2019
Denture adhesives are pastes, powders or adhesive pads that may be placed in/on dentures to help them stay in place. Sometimes denture adhesives contain zinc to enhance adhesion.
In most cases, properly fitted and maintained dentures should not require the use of denture adhesives. Over time, shrinkage in the bone structure in the mouth causes dentures to gradually become loose. When this occurs, the dentures should be relined or new dentures made that fit the mouth properly. Denture adhesives fill gaps caused by shrinking bone and give temporary relief from loosening dentures.
In 2018, the global Denture Adhesives market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Denture Adhesives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Denture Adhesives development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Dental Adhesives and Sealants
- Medical
- 3M
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- DENTSPLY International
- KaVo Kerr Group
- Heraeus Kulzer
- GC Corporation
- Kuraray
- SDI
- Pulpdent
- Ultradent
- Cosmedent
- BISCO
- Sino-dentex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Direct Restoration Bonding
- Indirect Restoration Bonding
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospital
- Clinic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
