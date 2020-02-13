DIAGNOSTIC SPECIALTY ENZYMES 2019 OVERVIEW : protease, carbohydrases, polymerases and nucleases, lipase, and others | size classified in to products, applications, and regional

Press Release – 08 Feb 2019

Latest Update "Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026"

– Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market – Overview

Enzymes are natural biocatalysts, produced and harvested from living organisms such as plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi. Diagnostic specialty enzymes are used in low volume and high value-added applications. Applications of diagnostic specialty enzymes include clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and others.

Based on product, the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market has been segmented into protease, carbohydrases, polymerases and nucleases, lipase, and others. Rapid growth of the market is attributed to increase in innovations and advancements in diagnostic enzymes, focus on R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growth of the life science industry.

The global diagnostic specialty enzymes market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into protease, carbohydrases, polymerases and nucleases, lipase, and others. Based on application, the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market has been categorized into clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and others. In terms of region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends used to forecast the expected revenue of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market during the forecast period. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts, with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders.

Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation, and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for products, applications, and regional markets for the period 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product and application was calculated by considering the diagnostic specialty enzymes market product sales.

The report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to segments based on product, application, and region. The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the diagnostic specialty enzymes market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the acquisition timeline of the diagnostic specialty enzymes market companies, SWOT analysis of the market, key vendor and distributor analysis, and comparative analysis of the diagnostic specialty enzymes market.

Market share analysis of the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on region, the market has been analyzed for five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly to the diagnostic specialty enzymes market.

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the diagnostic specialty enzymes market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Codexis, Inc., Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Ltd., Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd., Amicogen, Inc., Amano Enzymes, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), and American Laboratories, Inc.

The global diagnostic specialty enzymes market has been segmented as follows:



– Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market, by Product

Carbohydrates Oxidases Polymerases and Nucleases Proteases Other



Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market, by Application

– Clinical Chemistry POC Testing Blood Glucose Monitoring Others Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassay Others



Global Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Revenue, by Region



– North America U.S. Canada



– Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



– Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



– Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



