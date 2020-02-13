Drugs for Malaria Market Is Expected To Display High Growth In Forthcoming Period by 2025

[Los Angeles, United State, 02/08/2019] The research report covers the leading companies in the global Drugs for Malaria market such as Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Aventis, Ajanta Pharma. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.

Anti-malarial Drugs are available only with a physician’s prescription. They come in tablet, capsule, and injectable forms. Among the commonly used anti-malarial drugs are chloroquine, mefloquine, primaquine, pyrimethamine, and quinine.

The classification of drugs for malaria includes aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds and artemisinin compounds. The proportion of aryl aminoalcohol compounds drugs for malaria in 2016 is about 16.8%, the proportion of antifolate compounds in 2016 is about 55.4% and the proportion of artemisinin compounds in 2016 is about 27.8%.

Drugs for malaria are application in Preventioning malaria, curing malaria and other areas. The most of drugs for malaria is used in Preventioning malaria; the market share in 2016 is about 56.1%. And 35.1% of drugs for malaria are used in curing malaria.

Market competition is intense. The major manufacturers are Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Aventis and Ajanta Pharma in the United States.

Drugs for Malaria Market Segmentation by Types: Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds, Antifolate Compounds, Artemisinin Compounds

Drugs for Malaria Market Segmentation by Applications:Prevention, Treatment, Other

