Electric Motorcycle Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Electric Motorcycles and Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles and Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

The global average price of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters is in fluctuation in 2013-2018, from about 260 $/Unit in 2013 to 277 $/Unit in 2017 The price will be in increase trend while demand is going to be saturated and the price of the raw material (e.g. Steel) will increase. The sales volume of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters will reach to around 23052.3 K Unit in 2024 from 18045.0 K Units in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4%.

China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles and Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.

Currently, AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, BYVIN, TAILG, Lvyuan, Incalcu, Lvjia, Lima and Supaq are the top ten players in the global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters market. The Hero Electric (from India), Accell Group (From EU) Terra Motor (from Japan), ZEV (From USA), Giant EV (brand from Taiwan, but produced in China), and Yamaha (brand from Japan, but produced in China) are other key brands outside China.

Market Research Nest adds Global Electric Motorcycle Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions.

Request Sample copy of Report @:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530577

This report studies the global market size of Electric Motorcycle in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Electric Motorcycle in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Electric Motorcycle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electric Motorcycle market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

On The Basis Of Application:

<14 yrs

14-35 yrs

36-60 yrs

>60 yrs

Browse the full Summary and TOC of Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Electric-Motorcycle-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report studies the Global Electric Motorcycle market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Electric Motorcycle market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Yadea

AIMA

Lvyuan

Sunra

TAILG

Lima

BYVIN

Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

Wuyang Honda

HONG ER DA

Lvjia

Slane

Opai Electric

Supaq

Xiaodao Ebike

Sykee

Aucma EV

Terra Motor

Govecs

ZEV

Zero Motorcycles

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Buy Single User License of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/530577

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Motorcycle consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Motorcycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Motorcycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Motorcycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Motorcycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report @ www.MarketResearchNest.com

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.