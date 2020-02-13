Enterprise Session Border Controller Market 2025 – AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc., GENBAND Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle Corporation, Patton Electronics Co., Sonus Networks Inc. and Others

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market report contains data for historic year 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This technology has led to secure communications, and preserve the high service levels to cater the changing demand of the customer. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for secured communications and increased security concerns. However, the high installation costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Enterprise Session Border Controller Market,

By Geography, Session Capacity (Up to 200, Up to 600, Up to 1000, Up to 5,000, More Than 5,000),

Function (Security, Connectivity, Quality of Service, Regulatory, Media Services, Revenue Optimization),

Enterprise Level (Small, Medium, Large), Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecasts

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for secured communications

Growing Security Concerns

Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure

High installation cost

Lack of Awareness

Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global enterprise session border controller market are:-

Audio Codes Ltd.,

ADTRAN Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Edgewater Networks Inc.,

GENBAND Inc.,

Ingate Systems AB,

Oracle Corporation,

Patton Electronics Co.,

Sonus Networks Inc., among others.

On the basis of Vertical, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into Manufacturing, BFSI, transportation, healthcare, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, and others

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

