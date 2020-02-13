Eye Health Products Market to Garner US$ 2.85 Bn by 2024

Age-related macular degeneration segment by disease indication is projected to dominate the global eye health supplements market over the forecast period

By disease indication, the age-related macular degeneration segment was estimated to reach close to 70% revenue share in the global eye health supplements market by 2016 end and is expected to gain over 100 BPS in market share by 2024 over 2016. The age-related macular degeneration segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 70 Mn in 2017 over 2016. By the end of 2024, this segment is projected to be valued close to US$ 2000 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Age-related macular degeneration segment revenue in the global eye health supplements market is expected to expand 1.7x by 2024 end as compared to that in 2016. This segment dominated the global eye health supplements market in terms of revenue in 2015 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Age-related macular degeneration segment is the most attractive segment in the global eye health supplements market, recording an attractiveness index of 2.9 over the forecast period.

Rise in ageing population across the globe likely to impact the age-related macular degeneration segment in the next few years

According to a research study conducted by the National University of Singapore and National University Health System in January 2014, age-related macular degeneration ranks as the third leading cause of blindness after cataract and glaucoma. Furthermore, globally 196 Mn individuals are likely to suffer from age-related macular degeneration by 2020 which is expected to touch 288 Mn by 2040. The increase in consumer awareness about preventive health and the need to consume health supplements is driving the growth of the global eye health supplements market. These days, consumers are relying on alternate channels that can help them diagnose and treat various conditions. About 70% of Americans currently rely on the internet to understand their condition and make decisions regarding treatment.

In this fast moving world, consumers are more focused on their health due to the changes in their dietary habits. Many consumers are getting healthcare related information through various magazines, the internet, TV ad campaigns and articles. These information sources provide in-depth information about dietary supplements and new product offerings by various companies. This barrage of information from various sources is fueling consumer purchasing decisions. Based on consumer interests, companies are launching different types of dietary supplements in the market. This factor is creating a positive impact on the global eye health supplements market.

Companies are adopting different distribution channels to increase the sales of their products and to widen consumer outreach. A large part of the sales of vitamin and mineral supplements are through super/hypermarkets, pharmacy stores and retail stores. However, e-commerce sales have grown significantly over the last 5 years and this trend is expected to continue owing to increase in internet penetration and convenience of online shopping. Many eye health product manufacturers are adopting different distribution channels by collaborating with hypermarkets and e-commerce stores to increase their product reach to consumers. This is also propelling segmental revenue growth of the global eye health supplements market.

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness in the Asia Pacific region

Age-related macular degeneration disease indication is likely to witness high CAGR during the forecast period in North America. In terms of value, the age-related macular degeneration segment is expected to reach more than US$ 400 Mn in 2017. This growth trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. In Latin America, the segment is the most attractive with an attractiveness index of 2.5 over the forecast period. High prevalence of age-related macular degeneration in the U.K. is likely to create significant growth opportunities for eye health supplements providers in the region.