Flexitanks Market 2018-2026 : Global Key Players- Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd., Braid Logistics UK, Trust Flexitanks

Flexitanks are polymer bags generally made up of polyethylene and polypropylene, used for transportation of bulk quantities of liquids. Single-use, multilayer flexitanks are among the significantly used types of flexitanks due to several advantages offered by them. Edible liquids such as wine and fruit juices and edible oils such as palm oil, cotton seed oil, coconut oil, crude palm kernel & babassu oil, etc. are heavily exported liquids in flexitanks. Polyethylene forms a major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. LLDPE is the polyethylene type primarily used to manufacture flexitanks. All these segments are anticipated to continue to dominate the flexitanks market during the forecast period.

Flexitanks offer several advantages when transporting large quantities of liquids. They prove to be very economical as compared to other alternatives when transporting bulk quantities of liquids in a 20-feet container. Due to this, the demand for flexitanks has been rising significantly in the past few years and is anticipated to continue to rise during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for edible liquids and their trade have been increasing significantly, owing to the rise in global population. This is anticipated to drive the flexitanks market.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for flexitanks at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Units) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global flexitanks market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for flexitanks during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the flexitanks market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global flexitanks market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the flexitanks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flexitanks market by segmenting it in terms of product, type, material, and application. In terms of product, the flexitanks market can be classified into monolayer, bi-layer, and multilayer. Based on type, the flexitanks market can be categorized into single use and reusable. In terms of material, the flexitanks market can be divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, and other materials. Based on application, the market can be segmented into food grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, industrial liquids, agricultural liquids, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for flexitanks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of flexitanks for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018, with forecast for the next eight years. The global flexitanks market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in units and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, type, material, and application of flexitanks. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flexitanks market. Key players in the flexitanks market are Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd., Braid Logistics UK, Trust Flexitanks, and Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

