Food And Beverages Additives Marketto Witness Exponential Growth by 2015-2021

Food and beverages additives primarily include direct food additives and indirect food additives. Those food additives which are purposely added are known as direct food additives. While those food additives for example salt or vinegar, which are added to give taste but also act as shelf life stabilizer are defined as indirect food additives. Increased consumption of packaged food and beverages coupled with rising demand for edible products with health benefits is expected to support food and beverages additives market in food and beverage products during the forecast period.

Food and beverages additives market is segmented on the basis of product type which includes sweeteners, flavors and flavor enhancers, preservatives, enzymes, fat replacers, colorants, emulsifiers and others (texturizer and shelf life stabilizers). Among all these segments flavors and flavor enhancers segment is expected to occupy the largest position on the pie. Increasing demand for processed food with better taste and flavor is attributed to this growth. Moreover, sweeteners is another segment which is predicted to show a substantial growth as it is seen as sugar alternative. Thus rise in demand for low calorie product due to increased diabetic problem across the globe is expected to support the demand of sweetener during the forecast period. Fat replacers segment is also expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue. Rising demand for low fat products due to increased rate of obesity level and heart diseases is expected to attribute this growth. Food emulsifiers segment is expected to show a healthy growth in the near future followed by food enzymes.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/6421

On the basis of application the food and beverages additives market segmentation includes food products and beverages products. Food products segment is further sub segmented as processed and frozen food, bakery and confectionery products, snack food products, dairy products, meat and poultry products and others (baby food products). Among all these segments processed and frozen food products is expected to account for major market share. Increasing disposable income especially in developing regions has led the consumers inclination towards packaged or convenience food products which is simultaneously expected to support the growth of the market. Beverages is further sub segmented as soft drinks and fruit juices, energy/sport drinks, alcoholic beverages and bottled water. Among all these sub segments soft drinks and fruit juices is expected to account for the major market share followed by energy/sport drinks. Increasing awareness among the people for healthy diet has raised the demand for packaged soft drinks and fruit juices which is further expected to contribute to the market. Also, the demand of energy/sport drinks is rising which is expected to support a substantial growth to the food and beverages additives market.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to contribute to the highest in terms of market share in food and beverages additive market followed by Europe.

Increasing health consciousness coupled with rising demand of convenience products among the people is predicted to drive the growth of food and beverages additives market across North America region. Whereas, Asia pacific is concerned it is expected to register a healthy double digit growth by 2020. In Asia pacific region China is expected to be the most dominant market for food and beverages additives followed by India. Rising awareness among the consumer for healthy lifestyle through various commercial advertisement is fuelling the growth of food and beverage additives across the region in the forecast period.

Rising demand for convenience and packaged foods coupled with increasing health consciousness among the people in developed economies is expected to support the growth of food and beverages additives market during the forecast period. In emerging economies, rising disposable income and shifting of consumer preference towards enhanced food products with flavors and taste is expected to fuel the growth of food and beverages additives market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in food and beverages additives market includes Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Tate & Lyle plc, Kerry Group plc, Givaudan SA and Firmenich SA among others.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6421