Genetic Engineering Market Size study, by Type, by Application,by Trends, by Size and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
Summary
Latest Research Report on “Genetic Engineering Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis
Global Genetic Engineering Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.
The regional analysis of Global Genetic Engineering Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe with 37.2% in 2016. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Genetic Engineering. North America region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025.
The major market player included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck KGAA
Horizon Discovery Group Plc
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
New England Biolabs
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Lonza Group Ltd.
Origene Technologies Inc.
Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
Amgen Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Devices:
PCR
Gene Gun
Gel Assemblies
Others
By Techniques:
Artificial Selection
Gene Splicing
Cloning
Others
By End-User:
Research Institutes
Academic Institutes
Pharmaceutical Industries
Others
By Application:
Agriculture
Medical Industry
Forensic Science
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Genetic Engineering Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Genetic Engineering Market Definition and Scope
Chapter Three: Genetic Engineering Market Dynamics
Chapter Four: Genetic Engineering Market Industry Analysis
Chapter Five: Genetic Engineering Market, by Type
Chapter Six: Genetic Engineering Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter Seven: Competitive Intelligence
Chapter Eight: Research Process
