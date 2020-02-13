Global Agricultural AI Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Key Players, Regions, Application by 2018-2025
The Global Agricultural AI Market report is prepared by top research professionals through in-depth primary and secondary research. If you are looking for the Agricultural AI Market report for either academic or commercial interest, can get in touch with Arcognizance.com for further details and customizations on the report .
This report focuses on the global Agricultural AI Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural AI Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Agricultural AI Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-202 This report focuses on the global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Deere & Company
Microsoft
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
Granular
Descartes Labs
Prospera
Mavrx
Awhere
Gamaya
Ec2ce
Precision Hawk
Skysquirrel Technologies
Cainthus
Request a sample of “Agricultural AI Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/142186
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Buy “Agricultural AI Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/142186
Major Points from TOC for Agricultural AI Market:
Chapter One: Agricultural AI Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Agricultural AI Market Growth Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Agricultural AI Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Agricultural AI Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Agricultural AI Market : United States
Chapter Six: Agricultural AI Market : Europe
Chapter Seven: Agricultural AI Market : China
Chapter Eight: Agricultural AI Market : Japan
Chapter Nine: Agricultural AI Market : Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Agricultural AI Market : India
Chapter Eleven: Agricultural AI Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Agricultural AI Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Agricultural AI Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Agricultural AI Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Agricultural AI Market Appendix
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agricultural AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agricultural AI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural AI are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical research cognizance
Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
Email.: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com