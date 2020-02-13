Global Artificial Turf Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Artificial Turf Market (by types (Nylon, Polyethylene, Polypropylene), application (sports applications, airports, landscaping)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of artificial turf. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure artificial turf cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential artificial turf growth factors. According to the report the global artificial turf market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Artificial Turf Market: Market Insight

Artificial turf is a surface material made up of synthetic fibers. This artificial turf is used to replicate the grass surface. The artificial grass is mainly used in the arenas for sports that requires playing surfaces with the most realistic, sport-specific performance and longest lasting durability with low maintenance. The artificial turf is also used in the areas where grass cannot grow, or the maintenance is undesired, so they are also being used on residential lawns and commercial applications.

Artificial Turf Market: Drivers and Restraints

The artificial turfs provide high quality, low maintenance surface that reduces the usages of water & pesticides. Rapidly growing adoption of artificial grass across various playing surfaces including football, golf, rugby, hockey, multi-purpose school sports fields and in several other sports areas is driving the growth of the artificial market. In addition, increasing demand for the eco-friendly and high durability of artificial turf in the various landscaping applications is likely to escalate the growth of artificial turf.

However, high installation costs and high surface temperatures may hamper the growth of artificial turf. The on-going developments in the materials and technologies such as the introduction of hybrid artificial turfs are projected to serve many opportunities for the artificial turf market in upcoming years. The hybrid artificial turf contents the combination of both natural and synthetic grass which are stronger and offers high resistance to damage as compared to the artificial turf.

Artificial Turf Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe holds the maximum share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the artificial turf market over the forecast period. In the Europe region, France is the major market for artificial turf owing to its application in the Football and Rugby stadiums. Ruby and football are the major games in France and other Europe countries. Upcoming various sports tournaments in Europe is likely to boost the growth of artificial turf in this region. In addition, Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR in the artificial turf market. Blooming sports stadiums and increase investment in infrastructure are driving the growth of the artificial turf market in the Asia Pacific Region.

Artificial Turf Market: Segmentation

The report on the global artificial turf market covers segments such as types and applications. On the basis of types, the global artificial turf market is categorized into nylon, polyethylene, and polypropylene. On the basis of applications, the global artificial turf market is categorized into sports applications, airports, and landscaping.

Artificial Turf Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global artificial turf market such as The DOW Chemical Company, Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf), FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass Corporation, SALTEX OY, Tarkett Sports, GrassTex, Shaw Industries, and Matrix Turf.

Reasons to Buy this Report: