Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market will surge at 7.4% CAGR to reach 29100 million US$ by the end of 2025 QY Research, Inc.

The global Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups market is valued at 16500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 29100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities while also including the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. People who have disabilities often have difficulty performing activities of daily living (ADLs) independently, or even with assistance. ADLs are self-care activities that include toileting, mobility (ambulation), eating, bathing, dressing and grooming. Assistive technology can ameliorate the effects of disabilities that limit the ability to perform ADLs. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. For example, wheelchairs provide independent mobility for those who cannot walk, while assistive eating devices can enable people who cannot feed themselves to do so. Due to assistive technology, people with disabilities have an opportunity of a more positive and easygoing lifestyle, with an increase in “social participation,” “security and control,” and a greater chance to “reduce institutional costs without significantly increasing household expenses.

The classification of Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups includes hearing aids, medical mobility aids & ambulatory devices, vision & reading aids and medical furniture & bathroom safety products, and the proportion of hearing aids in 2017 is about 57%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is widely used for the elderly, the disabled and other diseases. The most proportion of Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is used for the disabled, and the proportion in 2017 is nearly 50%.

Mexico, China, Africa, South America, India and Southeast Asia are the middle and low income countries we focused on in our report, and these six regions account for 19% of the whole global market. China is the largest consumption place of the middle/low income countries, with a consumption market share nearly 5.6% in 2017 globally.

Market competition is not intense. Sonova Holding, William Demant, Invacare, Ottobock, Starkey, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Major Key Manufacturers of Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market are:

Sonova Holding

William Demant

Invacare

Ottobock

Starkey

GN ReSound

Sivantos

Cochlear

Widex

Sunrise Medical

Permobil Corp

MED-EL

Pride Mobility

Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Hearing Aids

Medical Mobility Aids & Ambulatory Devices

Vision & Reading Aids

Medical Furniture & Bathroom Safety Products

Major Application as follows:

For Elderly

For Disabled

Others

