Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Is Expected To Expand At A 11.11% CAGR Over The Period Between 2017 And 2025

XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (Service Type – Testing, Inspection, and Certification; Sourcing Type – On Site and Off Site; Place – Osp, Workshop) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive testing, inspection, and certification at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive Testing, inspection, and certification market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive testing, inspection, and certification during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Automotive Inspection, and Certification Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market by segmenting it by service type, by sourcing type, by place, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive testing, inspection, and certification in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive testing, inspection, and certification for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive testing, inspection, and certification has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key service type, sourcing type, place, and region. Market size and forecast for each major service type, sourcing type and place have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Automotive Inspection, and Certification Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, North American Department of Transport, Europe Department of Transport, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Automotive Inspection, and Certification Market: Competitive Dynamics

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Key players in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Dekra, Intertek Group, TUV SUD, DNV GL, TUV Rheinland, Applus+, ALS Limited, TUV Nord Group, and Mistras Group, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive testing, inspection, and certification is primarily driven Implementation of new vehicle regulations and standards, increased dependency on inspection and verification services, and stringent safety regulations.

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Revenue, by Service Type Testing Inspection Certification Other

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Revenue, by Sourcing Type Onsite Offsite



Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Revenue, by Place OSP Workshop Other



Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Revenue, by Region/ by Countries/ by sub-region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



