Global Bentonite Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Bentonite Market (by product (sodium, calcium, sulfur), applications (foundry sands, pet litter, iron ore pelletizing, drilling)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bentonite. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bentonite cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bentonite growth factors. According to the report, the global bentonite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1085

Bentonite Market: Insights

Bentonite is a commercial name for the naturally occurring clay that predominantly consists of montmorillonite. Bentonite is formed from weathering volcanic ash. The bentonite has a high water absorption capacity that causes it to expand and swell. The bentonite has different types, depending upon the respective dominating elements including potassium, sodium, aluminum, and calcium. The swelling action or absorption of bentonite is depending on it’s the ion exchange capacity. The most common use of bentonite is in drilling fluids. The bentonite in the flush fluid lubricates and cools the cutting tools while protecting against corrosion.

Bentonite Market: Drivers and Restraints

Combinations of water and bentonite can perform a multitude of functions in the industry including drilling, binder, purification, absorbent, groundwater barrier and many others. Growing consumption of bentonite in industrial applications is the key factor that drives the growth of the bentonite clay market. In addition, the rapidly mounting demand of bentonite from various end-use industries such as construction, paper and pulp, Agriculture, Ceramics, Food industry, Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others are likely to escalate the growth of bentonite market. In agriculture, the Bentonite is used as an ion exchanger for soil improvement and conditioning. Bentonites play a vital role in the formation of wine, edible oils, and fats as it removes impurities in oils, and enhance clarification and protein stabilization.

Furthermore, Bentonite is significantly used in the metal casting and foundry applications. The rising metal casting and foundry applications coupled with the growing automotive industry are anticipated to boost the demand of the bentonite market. Moreover, the growing use of bentonite in the cosmetic, water treatment and personal care products is projected to create several growth opportunities for the bentonite market. The awareness about the wastewater treatment is rising the demand for bentonite is also increased as it has high adsorption capabilities, and they are easily available at a low prices.

Bentonite Market: Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the market share in the bentonite market owing to a large number of exploration and drilling activities. The strict government regulations regarding drilling activities among the North America region are hampering the growth of the bentonite market that may further affect market growth. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the then bentonite market and expected to be the leading market in the upcoming years. Growing consumption of bentonite across various end-use industries including construction, oil and gas, cosmetics, food industry, and many others are driving the growth of the bentonite market. The growing cosmetic and personal care industry in the Asia Pacific region is contributing to the growth of the bentonite market.

Bentonite Market: Segmentation

The report on the global bentonite market covers segments such as products and applications. On the basis of the product, the global bentonite market is categorized into sodium, calcium, sulfur, and others. On the basis of applications, the global bentonite market is categorized into foundry sands, pet litter, iron ore pelletizing, drilling and others.

Bentonite Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bentonite market such as Minerals Technologies Inc, Clariant, Imerys, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Ashapura Group, Wyo-Ben Inc, Delmon Group of Companies, and Black Hills Bentonite.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-bentonite-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: