Global Benzene Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Benzene Market (by derivatives (ethylbenzene, cumene, styrene, chlorobenzene, aniline, alkylbenzene, cyclohexane and others) and application (tire/rubber manufacturing, printing, petroleum/oil, chemicals and plastic, auto repair, medicine, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of benzene.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure benzene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential benzene growth factors. According to the report the global benzene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Benzene Market: Market Insight

Benzene is an organic chemical compound that contains only carbon-hydrogen atoms joined in the ring structure. Benzene is a liquid aromatic hydrocarbon with highly flammable, volatile and toxic properties. Benzene is found in crude oils as a by-product of oil-refining processes. Benzene, if incomes in contact with a person, can cause health-related issues such as central nervous system damage, bone marrow damage, and others, also breathing very high levels of benzene can result in death.

Benzene Market: Drivers and Restraints

The benzene is a large volume commodity petrochemical that shows diverse applications in the chemical industry. The versatile application served by the benzene is the key factor driving the benzene market worldwide. The major amount of produced benzene is essentially used in the production of various chemicals such as ethylbenzene, cumene and cyclohexane that are used in the Tire/Rubber Manufacturing, plastic, paint and coatings, printing and other industries. In addition, the rapidly growing demand for Styrene or polystyrene which are the derivatives of benzene, are used in various end-use industries which is likely to boost the growth of the benzene market.

The manufacturing of synthetic rubbers and polystyrene are the major applications of the Styrene. The rising uses of polystyrene in the food packaging, construction and in the manufacturing industries for insulation and manufacturing purpose is expected to contribute to the growth of the benzene market over the forecast period. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recommends the ban of benzene in consumer products because it has linked with various health-related issues such as cancer of the white blood cells, blood disorders and abnormalities of genetic material that may hamper the market growth.

Moreover, rapidly increasing phenol consumption is expected to escalate the growth of the benzene market in upcoming years. Phenol is one of the derivatives of benzene used in the production of household applications and as intermediates for industrial synthesis.

Asia Pacific Accounts for the Nearly Half of the Global Production and Consumption of Benzene Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for nearly half of the global production and consumption of benzene. The factors such as favorable government regulations, growing end-use industries including electronics, packing, construction, paint and coating and many other, availability of cheap resources and skilled workforce are likely to fuel the growth of the benzene market in this region.

Benzene Market: Segmentation

The report on the global benzene market covers segments such as derivatives and applications. On the basis of derivatives, the global benzene market is categorized into ethylbenzene, cumene, styrene, chlorobenzene, aniline, alkylbenzene, cyclohexane and others. On the basis of application, the global benzene market is categorized into tire/rubber manufacturing, printing, petroleum/oil, chemicals and plastic, auto repair, medicine, and others.

Benzene Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global benzene market such as BASF, Reliance Industries Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Shell, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Total S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and others.

