Biofeedback Instrument Market will cross 220 million US$ by 2025: QY Research, Inc.

The global Biofeedback Instrument market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

Biofeedback is a process that enables an individual to learn how to change physiological activity for the purposes of improving health and performance. Precise instruments measure physiological activity such as Brainwave, heart function, breathing, Muscle Tone activity, and skin temperature. These instruments can feedback information to the user rapidly and accurately. The presentation of this information—often in conjunction with changes in thinking, emotions, and behavior—supports desired physiological changes. Over time, these changes can endure without continued use of an instrument.

The biofeedback instruments market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

Biofeedback instruments are widely used in the treatment of Phobic & Anxiety Disorders, mood disorder, Urinary incontinence and others. Biofeedback instruments are most available in hospital and clinics. In recent year, home biofeedback equipment is becoming popular.

Development and innovation of healthcare projects has led to the increasing demand for Biofeedback instruments. Increasing healthcare projects across the globe, especially in the developing country is also major factor, driving the growth of the Biofeedback instruments market during the forecast period.

With increased focus on healthy life, the Biofeedback instruments market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

Major Key Manufacturers of Biofeedback Instrument Market are:

Thought Technology

Laborie

Qxsubspace

Vishee

Quantum World Vision

BrainMaster Technologies

Mind Media

NeuroCare

Allengers Medical Systems

ELMIKO

NCC Medical

Biofeedback Instrument market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Brainwaves

Heart Rate

Muscle Tone

Sweat Glands

Other

Major Application as follows:

Home Use

Hospital

Clinic

