Cardiac Monitoring Products Market will expand at XX CAGR up to 2025: QY Research, Inc.

Cardiac monitoring generally refers to continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity, generally by electrocardiography, with assessment of the patient’s condition relative to their cardiac rhythm.

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) is the process of recording the electrical activity of the heart over a period of time using electrodes placed on the skin. These electrodes detect the tiny electrical changes on the skin that arise from the heart muscle’s electrophysiologic pattern of depolarizing and repolarizing during each heartbeat. It is a very commonly performed cardiology test.

The classification of Cardiac Monitoring Products includes Resting ECG, Stress ECG, Holter ECG and other types. The proportion of Resting ECG in 2017 is about 56.48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Cardiac Monitoring Products is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and other field. The most proportion of Cardiac Monitoring Products is used in Hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is about 71.69%.

South China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2017. Following South China, East China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

Market competition is intense. GE Healthcare, Philips, Fukuda Denshi, Suzuken, EDAN, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Cardiac Monitoring Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Manufacturers of Cardiac Monitoring Products Market are:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Fukuda Denshi

Suzuken

EDAN

Welch Allyn

Mindray Medical

NIHON KOHDEN

Mortara Instrument

Schiller AG

Spacelabs Healthcare

HuaNan Medical

Cardiac Monitoring Products market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Holter ECG

Other

Major Application as follows:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

