Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Analysis (2019 – 2025 )| BD Medical, Inc, Equashield, ICU Medical, Teva Medical Ltd

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.

USA dominated the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD), and is the largest production base. In addition to USA, there are some other production areas, such as Europe. In consumption market, North America is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, North America occupied 89.37% of the global consumption value in total. But the above forecast is based on the current policy. If a country suddenly made the relevant policies, then the entire market will change.

The global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Manufacturers of Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market are:

BD Medical, Inc

Equashield

ICU Medical

Teva Medical Ltd

Corvida Medical

Closed System Drug Transfer Device market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Closed Vial Access Devices

Closed Syringe Safety Devices

Closed Bag/Line Access Devices

Major Application as follows:

Hospital

Clinic

