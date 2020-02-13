Global Cogeneration Equipment Market Studies Research 2019 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The latest report on “Cogeneration Equipment Market (Fuel – Natural Gas, Biomass, Coal, and Other Fuels; Capacity – Up to 30 MW, 31 MW -60 MW, and 61 MW- 100 MW; Technology – Reciprocating Engine, Steam Turbine, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Gas Turbine, and Other Technologies; Applications – Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Cogeneration has attracted extensive attention in recent years because of its potential for increased energy efficiency, and therefore, lower energy costs. Cogeneration is a technique for producing heat and electricity in one process that can save a considerable amount of energy. It provides a wide range of technologies for application in various domains of economic activities. Cogeneration equipment is used to simultaneously produce thermal and electrical energy from a single fuel source. Cogeneration equipment contains gas and steam turbines, electric generators and heat recovery systems that deliver power to equipment and machines such as fans, pumps, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and steamers. Cogeneration equipment works more efficiently and has a smaller carbon footprint than other conventional systems.

The increasing demand for electricity coupled with growing applications in renewable energy is expected to drive the cogeneration equipment market over the forecasted period. The reduction of fossil fuels has imposed the adoption of alternative techniques for energy generation such as cogeneration. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for energy conservation and the need to address climatic changes have directed to the acceptance of cogeneration is also driving the growth of the cogeneration equipment market.

The rising number of renewable energy projects and plenty of availability of natural gas in some parts of the world are also fueling the growth of the cogeneration equipment market. However, high initial investment and sophisticated technological requisites hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the expansion of distributed power generation in North America and the Asia Pacific regions are generating opportunities for market growth in the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Cogeneration Equipment Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the cogeneration equipment market due to rising combined heat and power (CHP) systems demand from the industrial sector in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The rising power sector in India to meet rapidly increasing energy demand is anticipated to drive demand in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is the second-largest market of the cogeneration equipment market owing to wide natural gas availability in countries such as Germany and Russia. The collective carbon emission targets and stringent government regulations for improved efficiency in power generation are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global cogeneration equipment market covers segments such as fuel, capacity, technology, and applications. On the basis of fuel, the sub-markets include natural gas, biomass, coal, and other fuels. On the basis of capacity, the sub-markets include up to 30 MW, 31 MW -60 MW, and 61 MW- 100 MW. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include a reciprocating engine, steam turbine, combined cycle gas turbine, gas turbine, and other technologies. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include commercial, industrial, and residential.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Clarke Energy, BDR Thermea, Siemens AG, Innovate Steam Technologies, 2G Energy, ABB, Aegis Energy Services Inc., Foster Wheeler AG, ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH, and Other companies.

