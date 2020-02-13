Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market Analysis (2019 – 2025 )| TERUMO, Weigao, Fresenius, Grifols, Haemonetics

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Disposable Plastic Blood Bag market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Disposable Plastic Blood Bag market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Disposable Plastic Blood Bag market.

Disposable Plastic Blood Bag is used for the collection, storage, processing, transport, separation and transfusion of Blood Banks and Hospitals, including FFP Blood Bags.

There are such types for single blood bag, double blood bag, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bag, etc. The volume varies from 150 ml to 400 ml.

The classification of disposable plastic blood bag includes single blood bags, double blood bags, triple blood bags, quadruple blood bags, and the proportion of single blood bags in 2017 is about 57.75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Disposable plastic blood bag is widely used in blood banks, hospitals and other field. The most proportion of disposable plastic blood bag is blood banks, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 67.32%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26.40% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20.12%.

Market competition is intense. TERUMO, Weigao, Fresenius, Grifols, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Disposable Plastic Blood Bag market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Manufacturers of Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market are:

TERUMO

Weigao

Fresenius

Grifols

Haemonetics

Macopharma

JMS

Sichuan Nigale Biomedical

Suzhou Laishi Transfusion Equipment

Nanjing Cell-Gene Biomedical

AdvaCare

SURU

Disposable Plastic Blood Bag market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Single Blood Bags

Double Blood Bags

Triple Blood Bags

Quadruple Blood Bags

Others

Major Application as follows:

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Others

