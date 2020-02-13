Global District Heating and Cooling Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on “District Heating and Cooling Market (Types – District Heating, and District Cooling; Applications – Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global district heating and cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The heating and cooling sector makes up more than 50% of the whole energy demand. This sector is presently under transformation due to digital technologies. District heating is one of the most effective means of heat supply, and integrating green energy into the system also makes it highly sustainable. District heating and cooling are the energy generating sources in a city with buildings and facilities having a necessity of heating and/or cooling. Instead of each building having its own heating or cooling system, the energy is supplied to several buildings in a larger area from a central.

District heating and cooling reduces carbon emission by over 90 % is one of the major driving factors of the market. Furthermore, factors such as economic efficiency, reliability, and power and space-saving are driving the growth of the district heating and cooling market. Centralized production of thermal energy facilitates the extremely efficient delivery of heating and cooling to each building.

Moreover, increasing the adoption of sustainable energy technologies along with the introduction of various regulatory norms and instructions affecting green building standards will fuel market growth. The increasing disposable incomes, demographic changes and improved standard of living will also fuel the district heating & cooling market growth. However, high capital cost restrains the growth of the market. The growing urbanization and increasing awareness about district heating and cooling will provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global district heating and cooling market due to the importance of energy efficiency and renewable, increasing temperature levels in this region. Increasing demand for sustainable and effective space heating and cooling solutions on account of rising in investments toward the development of commercial and residential establishments will drive the market growth in this region. Rising government initiatives to stimulate efficient and green technologies will increase the demand for district heating and cooling in the forecasted period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global district heating and cooling market covers segments such as types and applications. On the basis of types, the sub-markets include district heating and district cooling. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include residential, commercial, and industrial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as ADC Energy Systems LLC, KELAG Wärme GmbH, Ramboll Group A/S, Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd., Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), Logstor A/S, Tekla Corporation., Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), Emirates National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), Shinryo Corporation, and other companies.

