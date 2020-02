Global for Rugged Devices Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2025

Rugged Devices Market: Introduction

Increasing connectivity and network coverage in extreme environments is the latest trend which has brought rugged devices market into limelight. Rugged electronic devices are a kind of smart devices which have a high processing power and extended features. The usability of these devices can only be increased with and better and long line connectivity to the Internet coupled with network coverage and higher bandwidth speeds.

Rugged devices are a specific class of devices designed to work in harsh environments so they can withstand dust, drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. As these devices rely on connectivity, so for military and other government operations, they rely on dedicated satellites and network towers. For the other end-users, they solely rely on commercial satellites.

Rugged Devices Market: Drivers and Challenges

Growth in the usage of rugged electronic devices in the defense sector and their widened application areas are some of the reasons that are expected to drive the global rugged electronics market in the coming years. The additional value they provide in the form of their durability and low downtime is expected to enhance the market’s growth prospects.

The market is anticipated to be hindered by the low order quantity from individual end users. Moreover, the high cost of rugged electronics in comparison to the benefits of client customization is also expected to be a major restraint to the growth of the global rugged electronics market.

Rugged Devices Market: Segmentation

The Rugged Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type, End User, and regions.

On the basis of Product Type, the Rugged Devices Market is segmented into:

Industrial Computing

Handheld Devices

Tracking Devices

Other

On the basis of End User, the Rugged Devices Market is segmented into:

Mining and Metal

Power

Chemical

Transportation

Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

Adventure Sports

Other

Rugged Devices Market: Key Players

Some key players in the Universal Flash Storage industry are AdLink Technology Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Chassis Plans LLC, Comark Corporation, Core Systems, Crystal Group Inc., Curtiss Wright Controls Electronic Systems, Inc. , General Dynamics Corporation, General Micro Systems, Germane Systems, Kontron AG, Leonardo DRS, Mountain Secure Systems , NCS Technologies, Inc., Rave Computer , Rugged Science, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Siemens AG, Systel, Inc., Themis Computer, Inc., Trenton Systems Inc., Westek Technology Ltd., XES (Extreme Engineering Solutions), Inc., ZMicro, Inc.