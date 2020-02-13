Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market : Size, Organizations, and Region- MedImmune, Exelixis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Competitive Landscape to 2026

Summary

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer. It is the sixth most common type of cancer, accounts for around 90% of primary liver cancers, and is third most common cause of cancer mortality. HCC is particularly aggressive and has a poor survival rate (five-year survival <5%) and therefore remains an important public health issue worldwide.

In Asia and Africa, factors for development include Hepatitis B and C infection, aflatoxin exposure (from crops), liver cirrhosis and hemochromatosis, while in developed countries, factors for development include diabetes, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For unresectable HCC, the standard of care, Bayers Nexavar (sorafenib), prolongs survival by just three months, therefore more treatment options are needed.

This report provides an assessment of the pipeline, clinical, and commercial landscape of HCC. Overall, GlobalData expects new drug approvals to drive HCC market growth over the next decade (2016-2026).

Scope

– Pipeline Assessment: regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by molecule type

– Clinical Trial Assessment: trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

– Commercial Assessment: leading marketed products, current and future players

– Competitive Landscape Analysis: key market events (2016-2026).

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Table of Contents 2

1.2 Abbreviations 3

1.3 Related Reports 4

2. Executive Summary 5

2.1 Key Findings 6

2.2 Key Events 7

3. Introduction 8

3.1 Report Scope 9

3.2 Disease Overview and Epidemiology 11

