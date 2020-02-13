Global High Voltage Capacitor Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The latest report on “High Voltage Capacitor Market (Dielectric – Plastic Film, Ceramic, Aluminum Electrolytic, and Other Dielectrics; Capacity – 500-1000v, 1001-7000v, 7001-14000v, and above 14000v; Applications – Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global high voltage capacitor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The capacitors are generally used for high efficient energy transmissions and the latest requirements to meet energy needs. High-voltage capacitors find widespread use as filters in applications, such as switching power supplies for audiovisual and business equipment (computers, modems, and fax machines) and in lighting ballasts. Excellent performance of high voltage capacitors at high frequencies has made them a choice of design engineers worldwide.

Additionally, their use in power supplies, these capacitors are widely used in industries associated with telecommunications, medical, defense and aerospace, semiconductor and test/diagnostic equipment. High-voltage capacitors offer the same benefits as any other multilayer monolithic ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). The basic working principle of the capacitor used in an AC system provides lead to the voltage and it also delivers reactive power addition that is often essential to counter the reactive power absorption by the inductive devices.

The growing demand for electricity is the major driving factor of the high voltage capacitor market. Furthermore, factors such as a decrease in transmission losses during bulk power transmission over long distances, supportive government regulations for energy trade and power network interconnection are also driving the growth of the market. The augmented power generation by renewable energy and innovative technological upgradations from the power market are fueling the market growth.

However, inconsistency in the cost of raw materials such as plastic, and high voltage hazards associated with the high voltage capacitors hamper the growth of the market during the future. Moreover, continuous developments and innovation in the energy and power sector are expected to provide wide opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the High Voltage Capacitor Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the high voltage capacitor market due to the rising demand for electricity by end-use industries such as automotive, textile and information technology. In the Asia-Pacific region, a huge expansion of industrialization and urbanization has spiked power consumption capacities and the distribution systems operating in the region are now adopting advanced technologies for reactive power compensation.

Segment Covered

The report on the global high voltage capacitor market covers segments such as dielectric, capacity, and applications. On the basis of dielectric, the sub-markets include plastic film, ceramic, aluminum electrolytic, and other dielectrics. On the basis of capacity, the sub-markets include 500-1000v, 1001-7000v, 7001-14000v, and above 14000v. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include power generation, transmission, distribution, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as RTDS Technologies, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd, Alstom SA, Maxwell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG., TDK Corporation, Samwha Capacitor Co Ltd., General Atomics, Inc., Sieyuan Electric, and other companies.

