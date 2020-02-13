Global Hospital Beds Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A hospital bed is a specialized bed which has been designed to meet the needs of the hospital environment. There are a number of features which distinguish a hospital bed from a regular bed, and these features also tend to make hospital beds more costly.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Hospital Beds will maintain more than 3.42% annual growth rate.

At present, Asia domestic enterprise technology is developing fast. Asia companies mainly supply the domestic market. China is a major production country in the world, with production more than 250 K Units in 2015.

Average industry gross margin is between 26% and 37%, that is to say, Hospital Beds Project is not a good investment choice. Disadvantage factors and threats such as serious competition in Hospital Beds Industry should be considered.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hospital Beds market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2330 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hospital Beds business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hospital Beds market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hospital Beds value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

ABS Beds

Stainless Steel Beds

Alloy Bed

Other

Segmentation by application:

Manual Hospital Beds

Electric Hospital Beds

Semi Electric Hospital Beds

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Paramount Bed

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Linet Group

Stiegelmeyer

Joerns

ArjoHuntleigh

France Bed

Pardo

Guldmann

Merivaara

Med-Mizer

Bazhou Greatwall

SjzManyou

HbYangguang

BjKangtuo

Haohan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hospital Beds consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hospital Beds market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hospital Beds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hospital Beds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hospital Beds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Hospital Beds by Players

Chapter Four: Hospital Beds by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Hospital Beds Market Forecast



