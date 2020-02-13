Global HVAC Relay Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

The latest report on “HVAC Relay Market (Type – Electromagnetic Relay, Solid State, Thermal Relay, Hybrid Relay, and Other Types; Applications – Automotive, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global HVAC relay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

HVAC relay systems play a key role in a variety of industries such as plastics manufacturing, food processing, construction, and chemical production. End-user industries are looking for innovative HVAC systems for streamlining their production while complying with strict government regulations on energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions. The enhancing innovation in the HVAC systems market for the development of energy-efficient solutions is expected to fuel HVAC relays market growth.

Technological advances in the development of HVAC systems are generating productive opportunities for players operating in the HVAC relay market with demand for novel switches to be used in advanced systems surging. HVAC relays are used to control and open or close contacts that are attached to the motor. The relay can be termed as a type of switch that is generally electronically controlled to close or open contacts in a different electronic circuit.

The rising demand for HVAC systems in the automotive industry for automotive climate control is the primary growth factor of the market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing construction of non-residential buildings and growth in investments in the sector are driving the growth of the HVAC relay market. The increasing awareness about the lower costs of HVAC systems operations in addition to the improving efficacy of the products is also driving the market growth.

Additionally, the renovation and development of infrastructure around the world are expected to fuel demand for HVAC systems across the world. However, the high initial setup costs of HVAC systems restrains the growth of the market. Moreover, the technological advances in the development of HVAC systems are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia Pacific is Dominating the HVAC Relay Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the HVAC relay market due to the rising demand for HVAC systems in application segments in the region. The Asia Pacific region is a global leader in the HVAC industry. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand faster than that in other regions during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global HVAC relay market covers segments such as type and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include electromagnetic relay, solid-state, thermal relay, hybrid relay, and other types. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include automotive, industrial, commercial, and residential.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Eaton Corporation Inc., Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Limited, C&S Electric Limited, General Electric, ABB, Littlefuse, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the HVAC relay.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.