Global HVDC Cables Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

The latest report on “HVDC Cables Market (Type – Mass Impregnated Cables, Extruded Cables, and Other Types; Applications – Overhead Line, Submarine, and Underground): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global HVDC cables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) has become the leading technology for long-distance transmission of bulk power in recent years. The rapid development and the increased assurance in the HVDC technology have caused the transition from ac to dc. The demands for huge renewable energy integration, passive network power supply, and global energy interconnection have all steadily increased new challenges for high voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission systems.

Additionally, global energy interconnection has become gradually popular. High voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems provide favorable access to circulated renewable energy and passive networks. Transmitting energy from renewable sources would require high voltage lines. HVDC is more suitable as compared to HVAC for this purpose.

The factors such as an expansion of industries, urbanization, need for electricity, and long-distance transmission network is major driving factors of the HVDC cables market. HVDC enables protected and steady interconnection of power networks that operate on different frequencies and provides instant and precise control of the power flow.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for outsourced service providers, growing focus on renewable energy assets with an objective to achieve energy efficiency will further complement the business outlook are also driving the growth of the market. However, the required high cost of converting and inverting equipment for HVDC transmission and problems related to the acquisition of land restrains the market growth. Moreover, increasing focus on renewable energy assets to achieve energy efficiency is anticipated to provide wide opportunities in the future.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global HVDC Cables Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global HVDC cables market. The factors such as technological advances as ultrahigh-voltage direct current (UHVDC) technology and voltage source converter (VSC) based technology for power transmission is driving the growth of the market in this region. Further, the development of power infrastructure and government initiatives and investments in renewable energy sources and the application of smart grid technology is expected to boost the market growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the future.

Segment Covered

The report on the global HVDC cables market covers segments such as type and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include mass impregnated cables, extruded cables, and other types. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include overhead lines, submarines, and underground.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as NKT A/S, LS Cable & System Ltd., ABB, Siemens, Nexans Group, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric, C-Epri Electric Power Engineering, and other companies.

