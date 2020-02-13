Global Industrial Waste Management Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

The latest report on “Industrial Waste Management Market (Type – Agriculture Waste, Energy Waste, Chemical Waste, Mining Waste, Manufacturing Waste, and Other Types; Service – Collections, Recycling, and Landfills; End-users – Pharmaceutical, Aerospace and Defence, Pulp and Paper, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Biotechnology, Automobile, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global industrial waste management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

A recent study on the waste sector found that the majority of businesses are moving waste up the hierarchy by concentrating on growing recycling rates, better waste prevention, a greater focus on waste recycle, setting zero waste to landfill goals, and energy recovery. Waste reusing and recovery have become the focus of integrated waste management. Zero waste strategy is used to manage waste from industries where all waste is diverted from landfills and incinerators. Nearly all industries across the U.S. are implementing new recycling programs and banning the use of particular products and making a push for increased waste to energy. Acquisitions between smaller waste removal companies are flattering a rising trend. It enables them to make a greater impact on the industry and to compete against their larger competitors.

Increasing demand for waste management solutions in developed countries and growing urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are the major factors driving the growth of the global industrial waste management market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing awareness about waste management in industries, technological developments in recycling equipment and strict environmental regulations in developed countries are also driving the growth of the market.

However, the growing amount of industrial waste and lack of initiatives by industries to reduce waste in developing countries hamper the growth of the industrial waste management market. Increased environmental awareness about renewable waste management systems among people and worldwide growth in CO2 emissions are projected to provide growth opportunities for the industrial waste management market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Industrial Waste Management Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial waste management market due to the increasing adoption of waste management in industrial applications. The waste generation is increasing in Asia-Pacific due to rapid industrialization in the emerging countries that produce an enormous demand for waste management services in the region. North America is one of the fastest-growing market of industrial waste management followed by Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global industrial waste management market covers segments such as type, service, and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include agriculture waste, energy waste, chemical waste, mining waste, manufacturing waste, and other types. On the basis of service, the sub-markets include collections, recycling, and landfills. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, pulp and paper, food & beverage, electronics, biotechnology, automobile, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Stericycle, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Sembcorp Industries, Veolia, Suez, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Reclay Group, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd., Clean Harbors, Inc., SA Waste, and other companies.

