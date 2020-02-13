Global Market Study on Microcontroller Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2025

Microcontroller is an electronic device that is used to control other hardware components of any device. It comprises integrated circuits (ICs), memory chips, and input & output devices. It is widely used in communication, retail, automotive, defense, aerospace, and other industries.

The increasing awareness for smart energy management with the enhancement of the technology is expected to further increase the market share. A favorable regulatory scenario for the installation of smart grid systems is expected to be a viable growth opportunity for the industry participants.

The growing need for accuracy in medical procedures, rising government support for medical automation, technological advancements, and increasing investments by the venture capitalists are expected to fuel the demand of microcontrollers for medical devices over the forecast period.

The global Microcontroller market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microcontroller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcontroller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Renesas Electronics

NXP Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Renesas Technology

Dallas Semiconductor

ST Microel-Electronics

Freescale Semiconductor

Silicon Labs

Intel

Fujitsu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

8-Bit

16-Bit

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical Devices

