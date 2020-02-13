Medical Skull CT Market Analysis (2019 – 2025 )| Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips, Toshiba, Hitachi

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Medical Skull CT market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Medical Skull CT market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Medical Skull CT market.

Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “CAT scanning” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging. This report mainly covers the medical skull CT.

CT scanning of the head is typically used to detect infarction, tumors, calcifications, haemorrhage and bone trauma. Of the above, hypodense (dark) structures can indicate edema and infarction, hyperdense (bright) structures indicate calcifications and haemorrhage and bone trauma can be seen as disjunction in bone windows. Tumors can be detected by the swelling and anatomical distortion they cause, or by surrounding edema. Ambulances equipped with small bore multi-sliced CT scanners respond to cases involving stroke or head trauma. CT scanning of the head is also used in CT-guided stereotactic surgery and radiosurgery for treatment of intracranial tumors, arteriovenous malformations and other surgically treatable conditions using a device known as the N-localizer.

GE, Siemens, and Philips are the only players who are significantly active in the nuclear medicine equipment segment in India. In 2016, GE is the leader followed by Siemens and Philips. The application-wise growth areas in this market segment include oncology, neurology, and cardiology with potential expansion beyond those critical specialties. In 2015, GE India produced the first CT in India. GE Healthcare, Philips Medical Systems, and Siemens Medical hold India’s absolute market share.

At present, India’s CT consumption volume accounts for about 3% of the world’s market share, which is an extremely mismatch with India’s population and demand. The CT ownership and average consumption volume of India market has a much lower level than the United States, Japan and Europe. Therefore, the Indian market has great potential.

India’s medical imaging equipment market has been on a constant rise. The CT equipment market is the third largest market of the total medical imaging equipment market in the country. The MRI and ultrasound markets are top two. The growing penetration of the private hospitals in tier I and tier II cities, growing number of private standalone diagnostic centers in the country, a rising number of government teaching and non-teaching hospitals have the major drivers of the CT equipment market in India.

The global Medical Skull CT market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Manufacturers of Medical Skull CT Market are:

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips

Toshiba

Hitachi

Shimadzu

Medical Skull CT market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

2S Spiral Scan CT

16S Spiral Scan CT

64S Spiral Scan CT

128S Spiral Scan CT

Others

Major Application as follows:

Private Hospital

Public Hospital

