Global Mica Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

The latest report on “Mica Market (End-Use Industry – Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Paint and Coating, Personal Care, and Others; Product Type – Natural, and Synthetic; Grade – Ground Mica, Sheet Mica, and Built-up Mica): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global mica market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Mica is popular for its exclusive characteristic to stay stable even when it is exposed to extreme environments such as temperatures, moisture, light, or electricity. This makes it extremely useful in the field of the electronics industry. Mica is mainly used as an insulator, pigment extender and also used as filler in electronics, paints & coatings, construction, cosmetics, and other industries. Mica has a light, relatively soft, flexible, dielectric, hydrophilic, insulating, and elastic properties kind of characteristics. Mica is manufactured as a byproduct from the mining of feldspar, which is an abundant rock-forming mineral that generally arises as colorless crystals and comprises aluminosilicates of potassium, sodium, and calcium.

Mica has wide applications over industries such as electronics, construction, cosmetics, plastic, rubber, and paints and coatings. The demand for mica in these industries is increasing that drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, it is used as a thermal and electrical insulator in a number of electronic equipment in the electronics industry that drives the growth of the mica market. The mica has the characteristics of high electrical insulation, resistance to acid corrosion, flexibility, toughness, and sliding resistance, heat insulation, thermal expansion coefficient and other properties.

It also has the good features of a two-piece body smooth surface, the high diameter to thickness ratio, the shape, strong attachment. Mica is used in the production of cosmetics and toothpaste due to the presence of crystalline elements. Moreover, increasing demand from electrical and electronics, construction, paint & coating, and personal care industries is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Mica Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global mica market due to growth in electrical and electronics, and the construction industry in this region. The demand for mica is increasing due to the usage of joint compounds, caulks & sealants, and grouts in construction industries in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global mica market covers segments such as end-use industry, product type, and grade. On the basis of the end-use industry, the sub-markets include electrical and electronics, construction, paint and coating, personal care, and others. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include natural, and synthetic. On the basis of grade, the sub-markets include ground mica, sheet mica, and built-up mica.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pacer Corporation, BASF Catalysts LLC, Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Santa Fe Gold Corporation, Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company, Cogebi N.V., Gunpatroy Private Limited, Cleveland Mica Company, Franklin Industrial Minerals Co., The Premier Mica Company and other companies.

