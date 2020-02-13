Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Natural Gas Liquids Market (by product type(ethane, propane, butane, iso-butane, pentane and pentane plus)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of natural gas liquids market. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure natural gas liquids cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential natural gas liquids growth factors. The global natural gas liquids market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% during 2017-2023.

Increasing demand for ethane, butane, and propane with their application in the petrochemical industry is the key factor driving the growth of the global natural gas liquid market. Furthermore, the rising demand for natural gas liquid products in refineries such as to convert ethane into ethylene by steam cracking, propane used for cracking petroleum into gasoline and ISO-butane to increase the octane number of motor gasoline to improve its quality will drive this market globally.

Moreover, increasing the population with changing lifestyles and high residential usage of propane and butane products for burning, heating, and cooking which in turn will drive the global natural gas liquid market over the forecast period. However, the decline in crude oil prices and tough competition from other energy by-products such as biogas and methane gas are the key restraining factors for the growth of this market over the forecast period. Hence, development in the infrastructure for natural gas liquid and recent discoveries as well as innovations will bring more opportunities to the global natural gas liquid market for the next six years.

Natural Gas Liquids Market: Segmentation

The report segments the natural gas liquids market by product type and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes ethane, propane, butane, ISO-butane, pentane, and pentane plus. Moreover, ethane is accounted for as the largest product segment in the natural gas liquid market due to its rising applications in several end-use industries globally. Furthermore, propane is the second largest product segment

Major Key Players of the Natural Gas Liquids Industry

The companies covered in the report Include Exxonmobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., Bp Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SM Energy, Conocophillips Company, Swift Energy Company, Statoil ASA, Linn Energy Llc, Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., and Alkcon Corp.

