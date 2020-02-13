Global Organic Elemental Analyzer Market 2019 : PerkinElmer, ELTRA, Analytik Jena, EuroVector, Exeter, Costech, Elementar

Organic elemental analyzer is a High-precision instrument used for the rapid determination of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, sulfur or oxygen content in organic and other types of materials. Organic elemental analyzer has a wide range of applications, including energy, environment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, geology, etc., such as coal, oil, waste, fertilizers, pesticides, fine chemicals, pharmaceutical products, polymers, synthetic rubber fiber materials, cement, ceramics, glass fiber and other samples.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Organic Elemental Analyzer industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 69 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Organic Elemental Analyzer industry.

Second, the production of Organic Elemental Analyzer increased from 1088 units in 2012 to 1245 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 3.44%.

Third, Europe occupied 63.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America, which accounted for around 30.54% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.47% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The global Organic Elemental Analyzer market is valued at 72 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 91 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Elemental Analyzer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Elemental Analyzer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elementar

Leco

EuroVector

Analytik Jena

Thermo

ELTRA

PerkinElmer

Costech

Exeter

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GC Chromatography

Frontal Chromatography

Adsorption-Desorption

Segment by Application

Energy

Chemical Industry

Environment

Agriculture

Geology

Others

