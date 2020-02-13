Global Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Market 2019 : Abracon, Greenray Industries, Bliley Technologies, Microcrystal, Vectron

The OCXO is an oscillator which is temperature controlled (ovenized crystal controlled oscillator). This type of oscillator has a temperature controlling circuit to maintain the crystal and key components at a constant temperature. OCXOs are typically used when temperature stabilities on the order of 1 x 10-8 or better are required. While this type of oscillator has a tenfold improvement over a TCXO for temperature stability, the OCXO tends to be higher in price and consumes more power. Typical power at +25C ambient is 1.5 Watts to 2.0 Watts in a steady state condition.

After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

With the development of science and technology, the market of oven controlled crystal oscillator is great. And in the high-technology ecosystem, the oven controlled crystal oscillator industry offers many benefits to the world, especially to the undeveloped countries.

There are two kinds of oven controlled crystal oscillator (SMD Shape, PIN Shape), Report data showed that 71.86% of the SMD Shape market demand in OCXO, 28.14% in PIN Shape in 2017.

The global Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SMD Shape

PIN Shape

Segment by Application

Telecom Infrastructure

Military & Space

Industrial & Medical

Other

