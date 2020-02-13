Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market Forecast 2024 | Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Guangzhou Zoron Chemical Technology Co., ltd., Lanxess AG, Lian YunGang Dongjin Chemical Co., ltd., Binhai Wuzhou Chemical Co., ltd.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Phosphorus Trichloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Overview



Phosphorus trichloride, a colorless or slightly yellow fuming liquid, retains a pungent odor reminiscent to that of hydrochloric acid. It is generally used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of agrochemicals and flame retardants. It is commercially available as pure grade and analytical reagent grade. In terms of application, agrochemicals/pesticides and phosphorus oxychloride held majority share in the global phosphorus trichloride market in 2015. Rising demand from these end user industries is expected to boost phosphorus trichloride market during the forecast period.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global phosphorus trichloride market in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2024. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Segmentation

The report provides a detailed view of the phosphorus trichloride market based on applications. Key applications included in the report are phosphorus oxychloride, chemical intermediates, agrochemicals/pesticides, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals and others (comprising oil additives, surfactants, etc.). In terms of grades, the market is segmented into: pure grade and analytical reagent grade. Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. It also provides market volume and revenue for each application and grade under every regional segment. The phosphorus trichloride market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications, grades and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the phosphorus trichloride market include InfoMine, U.S. Geological Survey, Internet Archive Educational Portal, and company presentations.

Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global phosphorus trichloride market. Key players profiled in the phosphorus trichloride study include Monsanto Company, Rhodia, Charleston, S.C., Syngenta, Mosaic Company, Solvay Chemicals, Akzo Nobel N.V, Shanghai Fopol Chem-Tech Industry Co., ltd., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Guangzhou Zoron Chemical Technology Co., ltd., Lanxess AG, Lian YunGang Dongjin Chemical Co., ltd., Binhai Wuzhou Chemical Co., ltd., Yixing Dongchang Chemical Co., ltd., Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Excel Industries Limited, Sandhya Group, Duc Giang Chemicals and Detergent Powder, Xuzhou JianPing Chemical Co., Ltd. and United Phosphorus Limited.

The report segments the global phosphorus trichloride market into:

By Grade



– Pure

– Analytical Reagent

By Application

– Phosphorus Oxychloride

– Chemical intermediates

– Agrochemicals

– Plasticizers

– Pharmaceutical

– Others (Oil additives, surfactants, etc.)

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– France

– U.K.

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– ASEAN

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

