Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market 2019 : Honeywell, Brel & Kjr, Ceramtec GmbH, DJB Instruments, PCB Piezotronics, Piezo Systems

A piezoelectric sensor is a device that uses the piezoelectric effect, to measure changes in pressure, acceleration, temperature, strain, or force by converting them to an electrical charge.United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piezoelectric Sensor market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Piezoelectric Sensor in 2017.

In the industry, PCB Piezotronics profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Honeywell and Meggitt Sensing Systems ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.04%, 5.19% and 3.60% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Piezoelectric Sensor, including Piezoelectric Accelerometers, Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor, Piezoelectric Force Sensors and Others. And Piezoelectric Accelerometers is the main type for Piezoelectric Sensor, and the Piezoelectric Accelerometers reached a sales volume of approximately 4492.78 K Unit in 2017, with 43.64% of global sales volume.

The global Piezoelectric Sensor market is valued at 1550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Piezoelectric Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Piezoelectric Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PCB Piezotronics

Honeywell

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Brel & Kjr

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity

Dytran Instruments

Ceramtec GmbH

APC International Ltd.

RION

Kyowa Electronic Instruments

Piezo Systems, Inc.

Metrix Instrument

DJB Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Piezoelectric Accelerometers

Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor

Piezoelectric Force Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Medical Device

Aerospace

Others

