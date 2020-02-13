Global Power Generator Rental Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Power Generator Rental Market (by generator rating (up to 100 kVA, 101-500 kVA, 501-1000 kVA and above 1000 kVA), fuel type (diesel, natural gas), end-users (utilities, mining, events, construction)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of power generator rental. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure power generator rental cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential power generator rental growth factors. According to the report the global power generator rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Power Generator Rental Market: Insights

A power generator rental is a service that rents power generators for a shorter period of time. These power generators are used for both industrial and commercial applications. The power rental provides reliable power solutions anytime and anywhere in the world whether the job requires prime, backup or standby/peaking power. Mobile power systems services are one of the popular types of power generators rental equipment that meets any short-or long-term need. The rental power generators offer various benefits such as Less Maintenance, cost-effectiveness, Flexibility, Field Services, and many others.

Power Generator Rental Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapidly growing demand for electricity and increased power outages are the primary factors that drive the growth of the power generator rental market. The companies working in the power generator rental are offered appropriate warranty and insurance coverage to ensure the service in the malfunction or emergency situations that are contributing to the growth of the power generator rental market. Furthermore, the rental power generators are sever many industries including entertainment, production houses, IT industry, BPO, Malls, Multiplexes, and other industries. The massive use of rental power generators in the entertainment and political events are creating a positive impact on the growth of the power rental market.

Moreover, the leading power generator rental companies are providing better quality and efficient services that further increased the consumer’s inclination towards the rental power generators that are projected to create the various opportunities in the power generator rental market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the Largest and Fastest Growing Region in the Power Generator Rental Market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the power generator rental market. In the Asia Pacific region, the power generated from the existing system is not able to fulfill the power demand. The rapidly growing power demand, industrialization and rapidly growing political & entertainment events in the Asia Pacific region are the factors that are responsible for the substantial growth of the power generator rental market in this region.

Power Generator Rental Market: Segmentation

The report on the global power generator rental market covers segments such as generator rating, fuel type, and end-users. On the basis of generator rating the global power generator rental market is categorized into up to 100 kVA, 101- 500 kVA, and 501- 1000 kVA and above 1000 kVA. On the basis of fuel type, the global power generator rental market is categorized into diesel and natural gas. On the basis of end-users, the global power generator rental market is categorized into utilities, mining, oil & gas, events, and construction.

Power Generator Rental Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global power generator rental market such as APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Cummins Inc, Reddy Generators, Sunbelt, China Engineers Limited, United Rentals, Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and Aggreko PLC.

Reasons to Buy this Report: