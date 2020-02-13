Rabies Vaccine Market Analysis (2019 – 2025 )| GSK (Novartis), Sanofi-Pasteur, Chengda, Yisheng, Prcmise

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Rabies Vaccine market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Rabies Vaccine market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Rabies Vaccine market.

Rabies vaccine is an active immunizing agent used to prevent infection caused by the rabies virus. The vaccine works by causing your body to produce its own protection (antibodies) against the rabies virus.

Every year more than 5.5 million people have died for rabies, mostly in Asia and Africa. With the implementation of China’s two-child policy, downstream demand for rabies vaccine will not decrease in the coming few years.

Rabies vaccine is an irreplaceable product, so profile of rabies vaccine is very large. But due to its security requirements than the general drugs, the entire vaccine industry from R & D, production to distribution, sales and after-sales feedback link subject to very strict regulation. So, production companies are not as much as we imagined.

The most wildly used rabies vaccine is Vero cell rabies vaccine (VRV), which takes about 80.85% in 2016.

Nowadays, global rabies vaccine production is mainly concentrated in China, Europe and North America. In 2016, China rabies vaccine production takes about 74.34% and Europe production takes about 7.46%.

Major Key Manufacturers of Rabies Vaccine Market are:

GSK (Novartis)

Sanofi-Pasteur

Chengda

Yisheng

Prcmise

VACN

Changsheng

BCHT

Hissen

Rabies Vaccine market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Vero Cell Rabies Vaccine

BHK

Chick Embryo Cell Rabies Vaccine

Other

Major Application as follows:

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis

Post-exposure Prophylaxis

