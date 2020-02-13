Global Silicon Wafer Market 2019 : Shin Etsu (JP), Siltronic (DE), Okmetic (FI), MCL (CN), Wafer Works (TW), Simgui (CN), LG Siltron (KR)

This report studies the Silicon Wafer market. Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2017, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the silicon wafer market with a share of 66%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

The global Silicon Wafer market is valued at 7640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Wafer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Wafer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

300 mm

200 mm

150 mm

Segment by Application

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

