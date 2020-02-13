Global Solar Charge Controller Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2019 to 2025

The latest report on “Solar Charge Controller Market (Type – Simple 1 or 2 Stage Controls, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), and Pulse-width Modulation (PWM); End-users – Utility-Scale, Commercial, Industrial Buildings, and Solar Home Systems): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global solar charge controller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The requirement of electrical energy is rapidly increasing with population growth and technology development. Multiple advantages of solar energy in day-to-day life are the key factors behind the usage of solar energy for various purposes. Solar energy is used for producing electrical power with the help of solar panels and for storing the electrical energy by charging the batteries or feeding into loads. Solar charge comptroller has majorly used in off-grid solar systems and forms an important part of these systems. Maximum Power Point Tracking Technology (MPPT) is the most efficient method among various solar charge controllers. The solar charge controller generally works by regulating the flow of energy from the panels to the energy storage system that is directly connected as a DC-coupled system.

Increasing the demand for solar power in the emerging economies especially in areas where electricity is needed the most significantly drives the growth of the solar charge controller market. Furthermore, factors such as a rise in the competitiveness of solar photovoltaic and a rise in government initiatives and programs due to increased demand for electricity are also driving the growth of the market. The rapidly growing and developing off-grid electrical equipment in order to improve electricity generation systems and promote energy conservation is fueling the growth of the solar charge controller market.

However, the high maintenance cost of solar charge controllers restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing investment in infrastructural development and continued advancements in technology is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the global solar charge controller market in the forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Solar Charge Controller Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global solar charge controller market due to the growing demand for energy, increasing environmental awareness and rising awareness about solar energy in countries such as India and China. The development of smart cities in Asia-Pacific will drive the demand for a solar charge controller that is an abundant and clean source of energy. North America is the second-largest market for the solar charge controller market due to the high penetration of advanced technology that is being utilized for harvesting energy from renewable resources in order to meet the growing energy demand.

Segment Covered

The report on the global solar charge controller market covers segments such as type and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include simple 1 or 2 stage controls, maximum power point tracking (MPPT), and pulse-width modulation (PWM). On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include utility-scale, commercial, industrial buildings, and solar home systems.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Xantrex Technology Inc., OutBack Power Inc., Steca Elektronik GmbH, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Genasun LLC, Phocos AG, Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd., Sollatek, Microtek, Schneider Electric SE, and other companies.

